Morgan Stanley Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of IVZ opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

