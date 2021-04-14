Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 1,416.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157,060 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Albertsons Companies worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,903,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after buying an additional 248,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after buying an additional 258,722 shares in the last quarter. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,935,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,132,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Albertsons Companies

There is no company description available for Albertsons Companies Inc

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.