Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.02% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

