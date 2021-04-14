Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

