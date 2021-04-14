Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 15.15% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RFDI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

