Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Papa John’s International worth $21,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $138,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

PZZA stock opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

