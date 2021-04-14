Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 657.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058,094 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of TechnipFMC worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 577,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 983,404 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

