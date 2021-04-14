Morgan Stanley Raises Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $95.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.57. 651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,765. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 408.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,206.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,936,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.