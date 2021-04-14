Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.89% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $22,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

