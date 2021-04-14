Morgan Stanley Sells 1,262 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of J & J Snack Foods worth $22,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 166.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $109.65 and a twelve month high of $169.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

