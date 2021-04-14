Morgan Stanley Sells 1,960,084 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,960,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of New Residential Investment worth $22,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

