Morgan Stanley Sells 234,343 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Brookfield Renewable worth $22,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

