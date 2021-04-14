Morgan Stanley Sells 2,348,230 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,348,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Cenovus Energy worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,696,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVE opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

