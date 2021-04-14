Morgan Stanley Sells 244,853 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of POSCO worth $23,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

POSCO stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. POSCO has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

