Morgan Stanley Sells 25,435 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.04% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $125.20.

