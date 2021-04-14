Morgan Stanley Sells 324,339 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Genmab A/S worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

