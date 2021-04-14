Morgan Stanley Sells 499,971 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Yamana Gold worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,256 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,073 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,585.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,498,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUY. TD Securities increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

