Morgan Stanley Sells 815,170 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 815,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.98% of Genesis Energy worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $453.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

