Morgan Stanley Sells 85,172 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.63% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

