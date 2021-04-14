Morgan Stanley Trims Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 204,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $23,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

