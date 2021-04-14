Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $114.59

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$114.59 and traded as high as C$119.21. Morguard shares last traded at C$119.21, with a volume of 3,114 shares.

MRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Morguard in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.32.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported C($5.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$259.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 14.3600005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

