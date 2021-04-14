Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.63

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.63 and traded as high as C$32.22. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$31.51, with a volume of 82,636 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.50%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.