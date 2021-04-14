Morpheus.Network Price Hits $2.34 on Top Exchanges (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $110.28 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00003625 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00057475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00088142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.27 or 0.00630092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00032488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

