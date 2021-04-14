MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading 2.7% Higher

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $90.50. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.15.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

