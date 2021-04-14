Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $411.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPAA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

