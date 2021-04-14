Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Sells $253,460.00 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MSI stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $187.35. 692,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,402. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,458,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.62.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

