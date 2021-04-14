Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 217.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,974 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,257,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $188.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.62.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.