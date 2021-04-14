Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 4,158 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $275,839.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock valued at $84,805,269. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. BTIG Research increased their target price on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. 12,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,389. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.