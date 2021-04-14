Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 8,819 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 155.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $1,669,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,756,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.37. 303,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,459,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $629.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

