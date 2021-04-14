Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.48. 77,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

