Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 1,120 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.82. 286,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. The firm has a market cap of $420.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

