Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,263.57. 36,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,964. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,289.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,097.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,844.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,269.53.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

