Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

PAYX stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $97.11. 46,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,015. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

