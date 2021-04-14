Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $2.07 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,327,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.71. 166,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,316. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $210.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

