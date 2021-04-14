Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $3.25 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 260,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,215 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.