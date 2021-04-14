Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.8% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.72. 83,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,972. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

