Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.80. 48,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

