Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $1.49 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.25. 143,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.99 and its 200-day moving average is $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.