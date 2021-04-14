Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,543 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 5,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,675. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

