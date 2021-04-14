Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $20.64 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.12% of Catalent worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $6,114,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.91. 8,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.06. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

