Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $8.07 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,618. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.