Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.09% of Fastenal worth $24,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 171,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

