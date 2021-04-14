Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,408 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 3.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.25% of Generac worth $51,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.87. 12,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.25 and a 200-day moving average of $256.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

