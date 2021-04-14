Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 17,886 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.39% of ACI Worldwide worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.