Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,207. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

