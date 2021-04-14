Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 594 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for about 4.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.38% of IDEX worth $61,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,064. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.05. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $220.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.89.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.