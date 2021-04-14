Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

MTB traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,895. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

