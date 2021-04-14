Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 4.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Danaher were worth $68,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $238.73. 84,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,470. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $147.00 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.