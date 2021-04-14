M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 80,330 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

