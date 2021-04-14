MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,083 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.20% of MSA Safety worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,988,000 after buying an additional 59,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $58,633,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.96 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

